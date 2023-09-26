976 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.46. The company had a trading volume of 793,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

