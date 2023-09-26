Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $3.49 on Tuesday, hitting $265.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,287. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.18 and its 200 day moving average is $261.92. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

