CKW Financial Group Acquires 1,388 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.2% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST traded down $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $556.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.19. The company has a market cap of $246.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

