Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Purchases 226 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,069,186,000 after buying an additional 111,505 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,780,247,000 after buying an additional 535,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $2,328,844,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.3 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $556.91. 479,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,383. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $553.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $246.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.96.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

