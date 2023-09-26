Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.35. The stock had a trading volume of 330,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,231. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $286.96. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.