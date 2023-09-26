Monument Capital Management Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.9% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Shares of LMT traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.81. 383,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $442.50 and its 200-day moving average is $457.54. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

