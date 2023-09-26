Zhang Financial LLC Sells 337 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,244,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.43. 2,748,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,965,973. The company has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average is $72.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

