Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Lessened by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $42,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.48. 302,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,304. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.56.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.