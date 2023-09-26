Zhang Financial LLC Buys 5,488 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $756,836,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $199,101,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,297,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

VNQ stock traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $76.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,417. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

