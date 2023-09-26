Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 16.5% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 379,804 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,256,000 after acquiring an additional 53,690 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 54,792 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 25,996 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in CVS Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,011 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 81,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.50. 1,763,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,087,166. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

