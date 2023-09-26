RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Alterity Financial Group LLC

Alterity Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises 1.9% of Alterity Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in RTX by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

RTX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.92. The stock had a trading volume of 686,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614,888. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $71.02 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

