WD Rutherford LLC Buys 665 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,309 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Netflix by 51.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,771 shares during the last quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $1,051,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Fundamentum LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $380.48. 601,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,894,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $168.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $424.06 and its 200-day moving average is $387.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.