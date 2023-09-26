Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Boosts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,218,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.12.

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $6.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.29. 568,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.51. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

