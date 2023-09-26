Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 593 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,883,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after buying an additional 1,570,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,572,592,000 after acquiring an additional 136,383 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,524,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,163,277. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $286.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.04.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

