BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Alterity Financial Group LLC

Alterity Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after acquiring an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $187,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,711,000 after purchasing an additional 233,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BLK traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $652.89. 56,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,053. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $701.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $681.15. The firm has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

