Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

VZ stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,336,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,732,773. The company has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

