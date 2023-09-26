Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $20,638,800,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.87. 218,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,753. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.56.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

