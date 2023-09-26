Baker Chad R Purchases 20,630 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Baker Chad R lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the quarter. Baker Chad R’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $88.46. 1,424,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,965,259. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average of $82.41. The company has a market capitalization of $101.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

