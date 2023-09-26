CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Baker Chad R

Baker Chad R grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.6% of Baker Chad R’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Baker Chad R’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,164,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,089,236. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $92.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.40.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.28.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

