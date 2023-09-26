Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $353,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,265,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.19. 2,277,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,722. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.09. The stock has a market cap of $299.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

