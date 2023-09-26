Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 61 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 2.6% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.12.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $6.14 on Tuesday, hitting $310.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,861. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.57 and its 200-day moving average is $298.51. The company has a market capitalization of $206.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

