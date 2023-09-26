Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 690 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.97. 1,182,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,884,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.12 and its 200 day moving average is $181.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

