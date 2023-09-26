Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 4,800 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. HSBC reduced their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Williams Trading reduced their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.83.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,296,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968,624. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.54.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

