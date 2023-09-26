Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,294 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $237,271,590.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,590,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,900,139,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,705,988 shares of company stock valued at $572,785,986. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE WMT traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $162.70. 742,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,891,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.34 and a 200 day moving average of $153.69. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $437.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.