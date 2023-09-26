Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Reduced by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.35. 311,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,853. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

