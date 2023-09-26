Wealth Effects LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,502,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,992,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $70.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,569,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,650. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.57.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

