Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 50.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $670,435,000 after buying an additional 1,424,835 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $8.97 on Tuesday, reaching $278.41. 713,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,135. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.59.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

