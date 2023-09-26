Monument Capital Management Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 488.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,506,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,969,000 after acquiring an additional 502,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,174,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH remained flat at $57.53 during midday trading on Tuesday. 976,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,829. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

