Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 46 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded down $6.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $370.25. 603,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.45. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $393.67. The company has a market cap of $180.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

