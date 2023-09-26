Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded down $2.47 on Tuesday, reaching $158.43. 790,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

