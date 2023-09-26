Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $104.07. 372,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,165. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average of $105.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

