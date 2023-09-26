Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 6,466 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,670 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.2 %

CVS Health stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.72. 2,164,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,089,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.40.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

