Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 15,981 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.3% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Danaher were worth $52,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,240,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $252.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.26. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $283.63.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

View Our Latest Report on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.