Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 7,930 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.7% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Accenture were worth $66,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $317.09 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.51. The firm has a market cap of $210.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

