Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentum LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 23.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,392,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank grew its stake in Broadcom by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $14.09 on Tuesday, hitting $819.80. 205,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,902. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $868.29 and a 200-day moving average of $772.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $338.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

