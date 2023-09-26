Fundamentum LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fundamentum LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in BlackRock by 17.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $657.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $701.06 and a 200-day moving average of $681.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.41%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.