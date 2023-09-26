Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $7.34 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 2.0% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in RTX by 14.8% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 33,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in RTX by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in RTX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 426,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,783,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in RTX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 125,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in RTX by 5.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 27,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $71.02 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.



