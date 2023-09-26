Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 4,000 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.02. 2,273,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,196,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.36 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

