Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Boosted by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,466 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.1% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $91.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,189,179. The company has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.07. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.38.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

