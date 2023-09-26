Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $22,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.99. 23,427,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,288,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $155.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4,866.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.26.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

