Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NIKE by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after buying an additional 2,232,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,891 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.83.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,233,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.93 and a 200 day moving average of $111.54. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.