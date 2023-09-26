Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,100 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the software company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.52.

ADBE traded down $6.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $505.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $531.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.49. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $570.24. The company has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

