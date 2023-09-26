Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,758 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,866,000 after purchasing an additional 123,448 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $6.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.60. 220,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,970. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.68. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

