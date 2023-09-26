Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $1.57 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alterity Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 878,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,892,000 after buying an additional 219,657 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.13. 1,456,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,176. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,363.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $331,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,766.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,363.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,359 shares of company stock worth $14,301,522 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

