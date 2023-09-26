Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after buying an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,180,000 after buying an additional 1,671,220 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,137,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,771,000 after buying an additional 235,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,111,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,550,000 after buying an additional 3,578,089 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.78. 5,769,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,817,036. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

