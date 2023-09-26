Little House Capital LLC Acquires 898 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

IJH opened at $249.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.03. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

