FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 302 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.3% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investments & Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,846,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 234,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,217,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentum LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.81. 299,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,457. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $273.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.03. The company has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

