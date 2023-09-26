Avitas Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

Prologis Stock Down 1.4 %

PLD stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,617. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.