Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780,145 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,632,992,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,644,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,375,000 after purchasing an additional 394,684 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.04. 1,701,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,975. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.