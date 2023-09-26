Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 5,451 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Medtronic by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after purchasing an additional 418,648 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.23. 989,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,655,471. The stock has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.38. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

